A New Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Toyline Just Went Up For Pre-Order (And They Look Fantastic)

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are currently represented on toy shelves everywhere courtesy of Playmates Toys’ Re-Ignition line, which is set to release a new wave very soon. That’s not the only line in town though, as a new line of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figures has gone up for pre-order, and they look fantastic.

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The new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toyline is from Flame Toys, and includes the original five Rangers from the show. The lineup features the Red Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Black Ranger, Pink Ranger, and Blue Ranger, and each figure stands 5.11 inches tall and features around 30 points of articulation. The paint seems to pop in photos, and each Ranger also comes with their trademark weapon, as well as the ability to combine their weapons to create the Power Blaster. You can check out more details and up-close images below, and you can pre-order all of the figures right here.

Everything Flame Toys Includes in Their New Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Figures

The Flame Toys Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figures stand at 5 inches tall, which is right in line with Playmates’ current line of Rangers but also a bit shorter than Hasbro’s Lightning Collection. Each figure will come with over 30 points of articulation, and from photos, those seem to include single elbows, double knees, torso swivel, ankle rockers, and more.

Each figure will also come with a host of swappable hands, which also accommodate the host of weapons each figure comes with. Those include three different versions of the Blade Blaster and the Ranger’s trademark iconic weapon, including the Power Axe, Power Daggers, Power Sword, Power Bow, and Power Lance.

One of the coolest aspects of getting all of the Rangers from the set is that you can use each of their iconic weapons to assemble the Power Blaster, which actually assembles from the individual weapons. In the previous Lightning Collection 2-pack that featured the Red and Gold Rangers, the Power Blaster was also available, but it was one molded piece. You can check out the full assembled Power Blaster in the image above.

Flame Toys could go a number of directions from here, with the most logical next step being a Green Ranger solo figure or a White Ranger figure. There’s also the possibility of villains, and who wouldn’t want to have a Lord Zedd or Rita Repulsa to round out the group on the shelf. Even just for display purposes, it would be great to at least have one or two villains in the lineup down the road.

We’ll have to wait and see where the line goes, but as of now you can pre-order all of the Rangers individually on BigBadToyStore for $51.99 each. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figures from Flame Toys are estimated to arrive in October of 2026.

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