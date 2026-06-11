Anime’s Next Big Live-Action Adaptation Has Landed on Netflix

When it comes to live-action anime adaptations, Netflix appears to be the biggest streaming service that is wading into this recently successful territory. One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Cowboy Bebop, Death Note, and Avatar: The Last Airbender are only a few examples of how the platform has capitalized on this new line of storytelling. While the latest live-action anime adaptation might not have the same groundswell as the likes of the Straw Hat Pirates or Nickelodeon’s benders, a new live-action movie has landed on Netflix. Attempting to capture the same action-packed story as its anime and original WEBToon material, Viral Hit’s new movie has finally arrived.

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Viral Hit first appeared as a WEBToon in 2019, ending its story in 2024 following the release of ten volumes. Following the printed story’s run, the series went on to receive an anime adaptation from Okuruto Noboru, receiving twelve episodes that was pushed forward with the help of Crunchyroll. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, the live-action movie proves there is still gas in the tank. You can watch the new live-action adaptation on Netflix by clicking here, and check out a trailer below to give you a better idea of what this production entails. Needless to say, if you haven’t experienced Viral Hit, this might be the perfect introduction to the hard-hitting series via this new six episode series.

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What is a Viral Hit?

If this is your first time hearing about Viral Hit, here’s how Netflix describes the television series that helps the franchise join the likes of One Piece and Cowboy Bebop in the live-action adaptation department: “Can a ‘loser’ at the bottom rung of his school’s social ladder turn around by livestreaming himself fighting? Viewers, give me strength… and money. Kota Shimura, a high school student driven to despair by bullying and poverty, is inspired by a chance event to choose the unconventional and morally questionable path of making money by livestreaming fights online. A total amateur when it comes to fighting, Shimura trains with the assistance of mysterious instructional videos, and with the help of his friends Aki Yashio and Kanegon, confronts one foe after another powered by his smartphone. Why did these kids stake their comebacks in life on fighting for online viewers? Will the fighting lead to money, fame, or something else entirely?”

WEBToons have become a big mover and shaker in the anime realm, with some of its biggest adaptations contending with the series that got their start from the manga world. The biggest example has been Solo Leveling, the story of Jinwoo Sung that became one of the biggest anime releases of 2024. While the third season might still be some time away, fans are still dying to see how the world of the “World’s Worst Hunter” will progress on the screen.

What do you think of Viral Hit’s live-action adaptation hitting Netflix? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!