Deltarune Chapter 3 Passes Important Development Milestone

Deltarune creator Toby Fox has recently shared a new update on the development of the game's third chapter. Back in 2018, Chapter 1 of Deltarune first released and was later followed by Chapter 2, which came about in 2021. Since this time, eager fans have continued to wonder about the status of Chapter 3, which Fox has simply said is in the works. Now, it's known that Chapter 3 of Deltarune has at least passed an incredibly important milestone in its creation which could indicate that a release is right around the corner.

In a new newsletter shared with fans, Fox unveiled that Deltarune Chapter 3 is now playable from start to finish, which indicates that it's content complete. From here, Fox said that himself and those working on the game are continuing to move around some of its different parts. Generally speaking, Fox added that Chapter 3 is "feeling quite good" but made clear that work on this next entry isn't done yet.

"We are continuing to work on Chapter 3!" Fox said in the message to fans. "The Chapter got playable from beginning to end. After some restructuring and reshuffling of different parts, it's feeling quite good to go through. Can't say it's finished yet, but the unfinished parts are certainly seeming less and less numerous. That's good because try as I might to sleep, until the game is finished, I'll see nothing but nightmares."

Fox went on to also reveal that Chapter 3 of Deltarune previously had a stealth-focused section. However, after playtesting this portion of the game, Fox said that they "realized a mechanic which basically just makes you move slower isn't necessarily fun." As such, this stealth sequence has since been removed from Chapter 3, although Fox had already created music to go along with this level. To ensure that this music didn't go to waste, Fox released the track for free right now to those who want to check it out.

When Will Deltarune Chapter 3 Release?

(Photo: tobyfox)

Currently, Fox hasn't provided a release date (or even a window) of any sort for Deltarune Chapter 3. Unlike Chapters 1 and 2, Fox has also previously made clear that Chapter 3 won't roll out until Chapters 4 and 5 are also complete. As such, it seems like it might take quite a long time until Deltarune is seen again, which means that fans will want to be patient.

Long term, it's expected that Deltarune will end up having seven chapters in total. Along with Chapter 3, Chapters 4 and 5 are also in active development at this time even though they're not the primary focus. Fox currently hasn't shared any details about Chapters 6 and 7, or if they will even come about. Compared to Undertale, the previous game from Fox which achieved massive acclaim, Deltarune is a far bigger undertaking and could be a project that takes nearly a decade to fully release.