New Demon Slayer Game Trailers Show Off Zenitsu and Inosuke

✖

The upcoming video game based on the popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime and manga, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, has shared new trailers and screenshots focusing on the characters Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. The two characters are powerful Demon Slayers in their own right and friend to protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, with Zenitsu using Thunder Breathing techniques and Inosuke using Beast Breathing techniques. As you might expect, they look pretty flashy in action.

Notably, there is a good chance you can't actually watch the official uploads due to how Aniplex has put them up on YouTube, which seems to have made them unable to be watched normally in the United States, for example. Thankfully, Gematsu has uploaded both of them to YouTube as well. You can check out some screenshots from the upcoming Demon Slayer video game below:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Japan this year. It is being developed by CyberConnect2, developer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot among other titles. Broadly speaking, Kakarot has been received fairly well. Aniplex will publish the game with Ufotable and Shueisha as producers. Should it come west, it is almost a guarantee that the game will be localized to some other name and have a different publisher here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Demon Slayer franchise right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of this Demon Slayer video game so far? Are you excited to check it out when it does release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!