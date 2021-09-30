Demon’s Souls PS5 Remake Sales Revealed

Up until this point in the PlayStation 5’s life cycle, publisher PlayStation Studios hasn’t released very many titles solely for the next-gen console. While there have been a few outliers, Sony has largely continued to release a number of its first-party titles for PS4 in addition to PS5. However, Bluepoint Games’ remake of Demon’s Souls happens to be one of the few exclusions and has only been released on PS5 at this point in time. Fortunately, this release for a single platform doesn’t seem to have impacted the game’s sales in a major way.

Following the announcement that Bluepoint had been acquired by PlayStation Studios today, the current sales total for Demon’s Souls on PS5 was also revealed. As of this month on September 19, PlayStation revealed that the game has sold 1.4 million copies around the globe. While this sales total might seem underwhelming compared to other titles from PlayStation Studios, they’re actually quite impressive for a number of reasons. For starters, the fact that the PS5 is still so new means that the install base for potential sales is much lower when compared to other platforms.

The other thing to take into consideration is that Demon’s Souls is a much more niche game in a general sense. Even though there are a number of fans around the world that are rabid about the “Soulslike” genre, the series is always been one that is meant for more hardcore audiences. As such, Demon’s Souls is never going to sell at the same rate as a game such as Marvel’s Spider-Man or Grand Theft Auto 5. With all of this taken into account, it’s easy to see why PlayStation Studios would be happy with these sales for Demon’s Souls, and as such, would now look to purchase Bluepoint.

