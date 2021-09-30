PlayStation Officially Acquires Bluepoint Games

It is officially official: Bluepoint Games has been acquired by PlayStation. The announcement is not exactly much of a shock, however, as the acquisition was actually erroneously announced early back at the end of June when PlayStation announced it had acquired Returnal developer Housemarque. It is also, in general, not surprising due to the fact that Bluepoint Games has historically mostly worked and developed ports, remasters, and remakes of PlayStation titles.

Most recently, Bluepoint Games developed the Demon’s Souls remake, which was a PlayStation 5 launch title. It was seemingly by all metrics an extremely successful launch, critically and commercially. ComicBook’s own review for the video game gave it a 5 out of 5 late last year while praising its polish, refinement, and replayability. “The Demon’s Souls remake may flip perspectives on the Souls series once you’ve finished it,” our review reads in part. “Instead of being a game that’s tough to go back to, its polish and refinement will make it hard to return to Lordran or Drangleic even if another game still ranks higher than Demon’s Souls. Completing the first playthrough is really just the start of Demon’s Souls, and with more replayability than ever before, it’s going to keep people dancing between the Archstones for a long time.”

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1443592522337488896

“PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players,” said Marco Thrush, President, Bluepoint Games, as part of the announcement. “Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.”

Previous PlayStation titles worked on by Bluepoint Games beyond Demon’s Souls for the PlayStation 5 include God of War Collection for PlayStation 3, Gravity Rush Remastered for PlayStation 4, Shadow of the Colossus for PlayStation 4, Flower for PlayStation 4, and more beyond that. It is unclear what Bluepoint Games is currently working on at this point, but the company did announce it is working on “original content” now. As for PlayStation, the PlayStation 5 itself, both the all-digital and disc-based console, is currently available wherever such things are sold if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

What do you make of PlayStation officially acquiring Bluepoint Games? Are you looking forward to whatever the developer ends up working on next? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!