Destiny 2 Reveals New Look at Beyond Light Expansion

Gamescom Opening Night brought viewers their latest look at the new Destiny 2 expansion called Destiny 2: Beyond Light. First revealed back in June, Bungie’s next chapter in Destiny 2 content is the first part of the series of expansions planned for the game over the next few years. The Beyond Light expansion showcased in the trailer presented at Gamescom is still scheduled to be released on November 10th for all platforms Destiny 2 is currently supported on.

Up until Gamescom, the best look we’d gotten at Beyond Light came from its reveal when a trailer dropped to show off more of what’s planned for the expansion. Based on what Bungie’s said in the past, it’ll feature entirely new story threads to follow, a frigid setting to explore, and new powers for players to harness.

“A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa's frozen frontier, and a dark empire has risen beneath, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis,” Bungie said about its next expansion for Destiny 2. “Join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself.”

The “wielding the Darkness” part of that teaser will manifest in the form of a new power found exclusively in Beyond Light. Players will be able to control something called “Stasis” which is a power that’ll soon exist alongside the standard Destiny 2 elements like Arc and Void. That new power was the focus of the trailer above that highlighted its different uses.

“Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power alongside Arc, Solar, and Void, summoning epic supers to dominate the battlefield,” Bungie said about its plans for Stasis. “Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters each use Stasis in a different way, from slowing down foes with Stasis fields to encasing and shattering enemies with destructive might.”

Beyond Light was originally supposed to release in September, but a delay pushed it back to November 10th. A bright side of that delay is that its release will be closer to the time the next-gen consoles should be available, and if you’re planning on getting those and playing Destiny 2 on them, Beyond Light owners can look forward to a free next-gen upgrade.

After Beyond Light, Bungie has two more expansions planned for Destiny 2. The Witch Queen will be out some time in 2021, and after that, Lightfall – or whatever it’s called by then – will be out some time in 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.