Destiny 2 Encourages Players to take Advantage of Glitch

When a live service game has a glitch or issue that makes players earn progression faster than intended, the developers usually try to immediately patch it out. The reasons for this are several, but it does often seem like anything that benefits players is often dealt with much more swiftly than anything else. However, a recent Destiny 2 error has been working in players' favor and the developers at Bungie aren't just leaving it up for a limited time, but are encouraging players to go and take advantage of what it is calling a "bank error" in their favor.

The error stems from an issue where players who purchase a Last Wish Deepsight Weapon from Hawthrone can earn double progression toward pattern progress. As Bungie revealed in the tweet, this increased progression "wasn't intended" and the team plans to issue a fix for it sometime in the near future. Until then, the Destiny 2 team is telling players to go wild with the error. For players used to live service games like Destiny 2, this is something of a rarity.

Purchasing a Last Wish Deepsight Weapon from Hawthorne currently awards double progression toward pattern progress. This wasn't intended and will be fixed in a few weeks, but until then go farm and consider this a bank error in your favor. — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) June 1, 2023

As mentioned at the top, most developers in Bungie's situation would likely push a fix almost immediately or at least find a way to keep players from taking advantage of the error. By leaving it in until Bungie can find a fix that works for everyone, the development team can build some goodwill with the playerbase, leaving everyone happy in the process. At the end of the day, it just speeds up a feature that was previously time-gated, so not issuing an immediate fix likely isn't doing anything to break the game.

If you're trying to take advantage of the bug, you simply need to buy a Last Wish Deepsight Weapon from Suraya Hawthrone. Then, you need to complete an extraction. Previously, that would give you one pattern progress, but until the issue is fixed, that number is doubled. Essentially, you're cutting the time needed to craft a pattern in half by using this, which is a big victory for anyone grinding those out in Destiny 2.