Destiny 3 Possibly Teased by Bungie

It seems Bungie is possibly interested in making Destiny 3. Bungie is one of the most talented and renowned video game developers out there. The studio found its claim to fame in the early 2000s when it made Halo, a franchise that is still seen as the big killer app for Xbox. After almost a decade of making nothing but Halo games, Bungie got a craving to make something new and parted ways with Microsoft, leaving behind its signature franchise in the process. Out of this, Destiny was born and went on to be a huge title that influenced tons of games going forward with its live-service approach. While it's far from the first game to have this always-evolving concept, it was one of the biggest.

With that said, after Bungie later broke away from publisher Activision, it focused on fleshing out Destiny 2 as a game that existed for a longer period of time, as was the initial plan for the series. However, it seems Bungie wants to make another game in the series. As reported by TheGamePost, a new survey was sent to Destiny 2 players and Bungie asked if players would be interested in a new Destiny game and subsequently asked what players would like to see from the next game. Of course, it's unclear if this would be Destiny 3 and continue the larger story, systems, and game modes that players see in the second game. This could be more of a spin-off as Bungie continues to expand the lore of the Destiny universe. Perhaps there's room for a single player game in the Destiny universe, which may appeal to both hardcore fans and those who are turned off by the MMO-ish elements of the core games.

As of right now, Bungie still has some commitments to Destiny 2 DLC. That means a proper new game may be a ways away, especially if Bungie is just gauging interest. Only time will tell what comes of this, but hopefully, it means new Destiny games are on the way.

