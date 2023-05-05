Destiny 2 Season Pass Gets a Price Increase

Destiny 2 is increasing the price of its season pass. Destiny 2 is one of the biggest ongoing live service games. Bungie broke up with Halo so it could pursue its aspirations with the Destiny franchise in the early 2010s and it has not let go of those aspirations in the slightest ever since. It's a rich world and it has garnered tons of praise for its lore, gameplay, and eccentric design, but many have also criticized it for the strange baggage that comes with a live service game. Content gets rotated out and becomes inaccessible, sometimes even after you've already paid for it. Now, there's another issue coming and fans aren't happy.

The Destiny 2 season pass is getting a price increase. The season pass is going from 1,000 silver to 1,200 silver, which may not seem like the end of the world, but it does cause a unique problem. You can only buy silver in increments of 500, 1,000, 2,000, 3,000, and 5,000. This means those who want to buy the season pass will have to pay more money than before. It used to cost $10, but now it will cost $15 (if you buy 1,000 and 500 separately) or $20 for 2,000. Similarly, the season pass + 10 ranks bundle is now 2,200, but it looks like 2,000 silver comes with 300 bonus silver when you purchase it so you shouldn't have to spend more.

"As our teams continue to invest in crafting compelling Seasonal experiences for the year of Lightfall, there's a heads-up we wanted to give regarding a small increase in the standalone Season Pass price, beginning with Season of the Deep," reads a blog post. "This will be the new pricing for Season Passes in Lightfall's year for those looking to maximize their rewards with each new Season, and we'll be evaluating new approaches to post-launch content in the year of The Final Shape. Pricing will remain unchanged for the Lightfall standard edition (which includes access to the current live Season at the time of purchase) and Lightfall + Annual Pass edition (which includes access to Seasons 20-23)."

Ultimately, not what fans want to see. No one wants to pay more money for something they got used to paying a fixed price for. Perhaps whatever Bungie is doing different will make it feel like the value is justified, but that seems unlikely given how these things tend to go over. It's possible Bungie will revert this change if the backlash is big enough, but it really remains to be seen.

