‘Destiny 2’ Removing Breakthrough From Competitive Crucible Playlist

Bungie has announced that it is temporarily removing new Crucible mode “Breakthrough” from the competitive playlist.

The news comes way of the official Bungie forums, where the developer writes the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Starting today, Breakthrough has been removed from the Competitive Crucible playlist. This mode may still be accessed through the Weekly Crucible playlist when featured.”

As you may remember, not long after Bungie rolled out Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion, it released Breakthrough, a competitive mode that played kind of like tug-of-war. In it, two teams faced off for control of two separate different map points in short rounds.

And as it went live, players began to find exploits in the mode. This combined with just a general dislike for the new addition, has led to Bungie pulling the plug on it, for now at least.

As you can see, the mode can still be played in Weekly Crucible playlist, however, where rank matters — in the competitive playlist — it will no longer be accessible.

Fan response to the removal seems largely positive, with many pointing out that it should have come quicker. Nonetheless, players are happy it’s gone, and many are hoping it won’t come back. Whether the latter will happen though, who knows. At the moment, Bungie doesn’t provide any indication on when the mode might return, or if it will at all. All it says is it that it’s looking for further fan feedback, which mostly says to permanently shelve it. In other words, we may not be seeing the return of the mode to the competitive playlist, soon, or ever.

In addition to the removal of Breakthrough, players have also been calling for the removal of heavy ammo from competitive, but for now, the ammo type remains in the game, with no signs that it is in the removal pipeline.

Destiny 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, information, and media on the mutliplayer first-person shooter, be sure to peep our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment and let us know what you think. Was Bungie right to remove Breakthrough from competitive?