Destiny 2: Forsaken Trailer Shows Cayde-6’s Epic Final Showdown

Cayde-6 is a witty, comedic Hunter that served as a mentor and friend in Bungie’s Destiny 2 and fans were heartbroken to find out that his time on-screen was limited when the third major expansion drops later this year; Forsaken. Though the character’s time in the MMO’s narrative may be coming up, the team over at Bungie aren’t quite done yet when it comes to pulling out every single heart string.

With their latest video being appropriately titled “Last of the Gunslinger,” fans knew instantly that they should have brought tissues. Since you’re currently reading this and not seeing it live at Gamescom, we’ll give you a moment to gather yourself.

Let’s get this over with. The latest trailer, seen above, sees Cayde-6 in his final moments of glory going out in a way befitting of this glorious Hunter. Though many have seen the value of this decision to kill off our favourite character from a narrative perspective, others (me, I’m talking about me) are having a hard time saying goodbye to the lovable hunter.

As for why this was absolutely imperative to the story, the team over at Bungie explained everything earlier this year. The interview, which can be seen here, puts Bungie’s Eric Osborne front and center to talk about the decision and how it makes the “world feel rich.” He told the site, “It feels like it’s just done for shock value at the start, but it’s not. It makes the world feel rich. You start to see the way characters are reacting to that death and the vacuum that leaves in the universe.”

This is but one aspect of the new expansion that makes the overall feel infinitely darker than anything we’ve seen thus far. With players hunting down the Barons of the Scorn once all hell breaks loose from the prison where everyone that wants you dead resides, the next adventure that awaits will be the one that is expected to win over hardcore skeptics.

Osborne’s statement reaffirms that of Project Lead’s Scott Taylor explanation earlier when he told the PlayStation Blog:

“There wasn’t a single lightning moment where someone unveiled a grand design about killing Cayde. It was much more organic than that and developed from a series of ideas we were trying to explore. We wanted to tell a story with huge stakes, but have those stakes be really personal to the player. We’ve done aliens trying to destroy the universe with the consequences of failure resulting in catastrophe. What if we could get that feeling with something closer to home, and more relatable? That was appealing.”

He added, “We started discussing what we cared about as Guardians, and it became clear that the Vanguard had really come alive as characters for our fans. So each of the expansions over the last year have focused on them: Ikora in Curse of Osirsis, Zavala in Warmind and now Cayde in Forsaken. We haven’t taken a player off the board like this before, and we realized that the loss of Cayde would mean more to the Player than any other possible external threat we could think of. All the ideas came together and formed what became Forsaken.”

According to Bungie, Cayde’s death was absolutely paramount to the story, “it’s what sets everything into motion.” This shocking story development is meant to drive the player into a sense of revenge, make them want to make the enemies pay. For Cayde, for the puppies!

We’re still not quite ready to say goodbye and the latest trailer just reaffirms that character connection. We’ll see for ourselves how heartbreaking this farewell will be when Forsaken launches on September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.