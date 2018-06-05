Destiny 2 Forsaken Trailer Revealed, Overview of Year 2

Bungie has officially revealed their Year 2 content with the promise that the accumulation of all fan feedback regarding Destiny 2 has been not only considered but also applied to the next big step for the FPS. With more collectible gear than ever before, new locations, and that pretty sweet looking Gambit addition – could this be the turnaround that Bungie fans have been waiting for?

The developers over at Bungie took to the official reveal to talk about all of the new additions to the game, including an incredibly high-tech bow and arrow that aims (pun intended) to challenge even the most powerful automatic weapon. Random rolls have also been showcased, in addition to three new Supers:

Flaming Hammer – Titan

Flaming Knives – Hunter

‘Undeclared’ Teleport – Warlock No official name was attached to this Super at this time



Bungie also showcased the new location that promises danger at every corner and hidden treasures to find. Called the Tangled Shore, the new location is an incredibly desolate looking area of strung up asteroids that come bearing a new type of enemy, the Scorn. Cayde 6 is also back with his shenanigans having his “impenetrable” prison filled to the brim with baddies having finally been breached with an overflow of villains that want Guardians dead.

PvP and PvE will be “married” like never before which will be showcased the most through the new mode, the previously mentioned Gambit. Players can choose their own instance in the hopes of collectible Motes to combat what was called a “Prime Evil.” According to the team, bridging the gap between PvE and PvP was very important for the game’s next step.

New raids, new collections – new incentives to play. This was only a teaser of what’s to come, with a much bigger reveal planned for this year’s E3. We do know that the expansion plus the annual pass will be $70, which is important because all of the previous expansions are required for year 2. With that stipulation, will players that have previously abandoned the shooter find reason enough to get back into the game or will that required additional content be a deal breaker? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us your thoughts on the latest reveal.