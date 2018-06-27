Destiny 2 Free Weekend Coming To PlayStation 4

UPDATE: Bungie got back to us and confirmed that the game will be on sale this weekend during the free event. It didn’t specify a price, nor if it was just for the digital version of Destiny 2 or retail, but we’ll have more details soon!

ORIGINAL STORY: We’ve seen Destiny 2 drop to a very reasonable price as of late but some players are still on the fence about hopping on board Bungie‘s latest release. Fortunately you’ve got a chance to give it a test drive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported over on the PlayStation Blog, Activision will be hosting a free weekend for Destiny 2 on PlayStation 4. It’ll be kicking off on Friday, June 29 at 12:01 AM PDT and running through Monday, July 2 at 10:00 AM PDT. That gives you more than three days to run through and see what the base game has to offer.

“Throughout this trial, you can experience the full Destiny 2 campaign, from the invasion of our home to the final battle against Ghaul of the Red Legion,” said community manager DeeJ in the blog post. “You can create your own character and collect the weapons and gear you’ll need to become more powerful. Experience all the improvements and changes to the game since the launch in September, including our Go Fast Update. Take on your fellow players in the Crucible or pledge your loyalties to a Faction that will send you back out to the stars with a whole new set of orders.

“Best of all, your progress will carry through if you decide to continue your adventures in the full version of the game.”

You can check out what to expect from the free weekend in the trailer above. Though it doesn’t look like the game’s latest expansions are included, there’s still a lot of territory to cover, either alone or with your friends.

It’s unknown if the game will be on sale over the weekend or not but we’ve reached out to Bungie and will let you know if they respond. You can go ahead and start pre-loading the game here and adding it to your downloads!

The game’s free weekend post reads: “Destiny 2 features a cinematic campaign, action packed FPS gameplay, and a variety of solo, cooperative, and competitive activities all set in an expansive online world. For the first time, experience the entire campaign, every mode, and all the gear you can earn in one weekend – for free.”

One final note. You’ll need about 68 GB of hard drive space for the game. You might want to go ahead and make some room for it now if you didn’t get the full game already.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.