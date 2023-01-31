New Destiny 2 Update Released for January 31, Patch Notes Revealed

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has today released a new update for its mega-popular online shooter. Currently, most Destiny 2 fans continue to wait for the release of the game's next major expansion, Lightfall, and the start of Season 20 which will kick off in late February. Prior to that launch, though, a new patch for the game has now become available that makes a handful of small changes.

As we've come to expect with Destiny 2, today's new update is merely a hotfix for the game, which means much of what it does is simply rectify existing bugs and other problems. So while there aren't many wholly new additions to Destiny 2 with hotfix 6.3.0.7, the overall experience should now become much improved when it comes to the Iron Banner and Crucible aspects of the title. Additionally, some small tweaks have also been made to certain weapons and bounties in the game as well.

If you'd like to see these full patch notes for today's Destiny 2 update, you can find them below.

ACTIVITIES

SEASONAL

Fixed an issue where Security Drone 01 from Operation: Seraph's Shield was not visible for players who had not completed enough Beyond Light campaign missions.

You now can obtain Deepsight weapons from the Seasonal vendors daily instead of weekly. Get your patterns, Guardian!

IRON BANNER

Increased Iron Banner Rank gains.

Doubled﻿ multipliers from wearing Iron Banner gear.

Halved the multipliers for completing challenges.

Significantly increased the multiplier for wearing an Iron Banner emblem.

CRUCIBLE

Added quitter protections to Competitive Division.

Players completing matches that end in losses where one or more teammates were missing from the start of the match will not result in division point loss.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where the Full Auto setting could occasionally stop firing while the trigger is held.

Fixed an issue where with Full Auto setting turned on, auto loading a charge-based weapon after emptying the mag allowed you to shoot them without a charge delay.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS