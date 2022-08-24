Destiny 2 Making Major Fan-Requested Change

Bungie has revealed that it will be making a massive change to Destiny 2 that numerous fans have been requesting for quite some time. In recent years, Bungie has started to "sunset" previous expansions that came to Destiny 2 as a way of ensuring that the game doesn't become too bloated. And while this removal of content has bothered quite a number of fans, Bungie has now said that it's a strategy that it will no longer be looking to implement.

Announced during the recent Destiny 2 Showcase, Bungie made clear that it has no plans to sunset any more expansions in the game moving forward. The reason for this, as explained by GM Justin Truman, is that the studio wants to make sure that Destiny 2 fans can experience the full story that Bungie has told over many years through previous expansions.

"We've also been working on the Destiny engine behind the scenes, preparing our technology and our game to last for many, many years to come. Because Destiny 2 is not going anywhere, and neither are your expansions. We want this story, since we first communed with the Darkness on the Moon, to be fully playable from start to finish, and we're happy to announce today that we are not planning to sunset any more expansions," Truman said in the presentation. "We want the Destiny universe to grow, and we're going to continue to do everything that we can behind the scenes to keep that possible within our game engine."

As Truman subtly alluded to, one of the main reasons why sunsetting was occurring in the first place is because Destiny 2 was just becoming far too large for the game's engine. Luckily, it sounds like improvements have now been made on this front to ensure that future expansions will never end up leaving Destiny 2 again.

Speaking of future expansions, the next major wave of content for Destiny 2, known as Lightfall, also recently received a release date. The expansion is set to arrive next year on February 28, 2023, and will bring about an end to the Light and Darkness Saga in Destiny 2.