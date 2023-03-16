New Destiny 2 Hotfix Released for March 16, Patch Notes Revealed

Bungie has today released a new hotfix for Destiny 2 in the wake of the game's recent Lightfall expansion. Since Lightfall dropped at the end of this past month, Bungie has continually been looking to improve the core Destiny 2 experience with small new patches of this type. Fortunately, if you're someone who has been having a handful of problems in the wake of Lightfall, many of those issues should now be rectified.

As of this moment, the latest hotfix for Destiny 2 should now be live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. For the most part, this patch looks to fix a handful of bugs and other errors that have been cropping up in recent days. Beyond this, Bungie has also tweaked a handful of abilities tied to the new Strand class and has also altered various systems tied to Guardian Ranks and Commendations.

It's worth noting that Destiny 2's servers briefly went down so that Bungie could push out this patch for all players. As such, if you tried to play Destiny 2 at any point this afternoon but couldn't access the game, it was simply because Bungie was paving the way for this patch. Luckily, the servers should no longer be down, which means you can now play away.

To find the full list of changes in this new Destiny 2 hotfix, keep reading down below.

ACTIVITIES

SEASONAL EXOTIC ACTIVITY

Animation changes made to the Data Collection boss encounter in The Variable Exotic mission that had the potential to cause issues with photosensitive players.

PLAYER JOURNEY

Increased drop rate for Exotic armor in Legend and Master Lost Sectors when playing solo.

Fixed an issue that prevented the "Vex Incursion Countermeasures" weekly bounty from resetting at rest.

Fixed an issue where players on their alternate characters could not progress the Hall of Heroes intro quest after interacting with the statues early.

Any players who ran into this issue may now progress normally.

UI/UX

Made an adjustment to how the Return to Orbit option is triggered after completing a specific Battleground.

Previous implementation enabled mistakenly skipping end-of-mission cinematics when returning to orbit from the Commendations screen.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Fixed an issue where some Artifact mods were not properly proccing Anti-Barrier capabilities.

Hunters : Fixed an issue where Volatile Rounds granted by the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk exotic chest were not providing Void weapons with anti-barrier capabilities.

: Fixed an issue where Volatile Rounds granted by the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk exotic chest were not providing Void weapons with anti-barrier capabilities. Armor Scavenger Mod : Fixed an issue where Jötunn would get an unintentional boost in ammo, particularly in PvP, with the Solar Scavenger mod equipped on a player's chest armor.

: Fixed an issue where Jötunn would get an unintentional boost in ammo, particularly in PvP, with the Solar Scavenger mod equipped on a player's chest armor. Put. The toaster. Down.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where the Winterbite Exotic Glaive was doing more damage than intended to targets.

Titans : The bonus to Glaive melee damage granted by Exotic Synthoceps gauntlets has been reduced against both combatants and enemy Guardians.

: The bonus to Glaive melee damage granted by Exotic Synthoceps gauntlets has been reduced against both combatants and enemy Guardians. Fixed an issue where the Lightfall versions of The Inquisitor and Mindbender's Ambition Shotguns had the incorrect magazine perks.

Fixed an issue where Grand Overture's blinding effect applied to other sources of splash damage.

ABILITIES

Strand : Increased the internal cooldown of the Thread of Ascent Fragment from two seconds to four seconds.

: Increased the internal cooldown of the Thread of Ascent Fragment from two seconds to four seconds. Strand : Fixed an issue where after a player grappled to a thrown Tangle, the Berserker's Into the Fray Aspect would fail to activate on further Tangle detonations.

: Fixed an issue where after a player grappled to a thrown Tangle, the Berserker's Into the Fray Aspect would fail to activate on further Tangle detonations. Strand : Fixed an issue where the suspending detonation from the Broodweaver's Mindspun Invocation Aspect was not properly stunning Unstoppable Champions.

: Fixed an issue where the suspending detonation from the Broodweaver's Mindspun Invocation Aspect was not properly stunning Unstoppable Champions. Solar : Fixed an issue where the radiant effect was not increasing the damage of Strand weapons.

: Fixed an issue where the radiant effect was not increasing the damage of Strand weapons. Strand: Fixed an issue where the Thread of Generation Fragment would stop functioning after a Silkstrike Super deactivation when either the Shackle or Threadling Grenade is equipped.

POWER AND PROGRESSION

Guardian Ranks : To more closely match the goals of Guardian Ranks, we have reduced the required Commendations score to complete objectives across all Guardian Ranks.

: To more closely match the goals of Guardian Ranks, we have reduced the required Commendations score to complete objectives across all Guardian Ranks. Guardian Ranks : Rank-8 objectives require tier-3 difficulty or higher.

: Rank-8 objectives require tier-3 difficulty or higher. Fixed an issue where only tier-4 or higher applied towards Rank progression.

Commendations: Players can no longer offer Commendations to others following a failed mission activity.

GENERAL