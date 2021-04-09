Destiny 2: Xur Location for the Weekend of April 9

✖

It's Friday, so that means that Xur has once again made his way back into Destiny 2 just as he does every other weekend. The sneaky salesman has cooped up in a secretive part of the expansive universe of Destiny 2 like he always does, and rather than you being forced to go find him on your own, we've got you filled in on his location and items he has in tow this weekend.

Xur has found himself cooped up on the European Dead Zone (EDZ) for this week, which very much takes things back to where Destiny 2 began. His specific location is near the Winding Cove. Once you reach this region, head north until you see a ship that sits on a cliffside. Jaunt up this cliff's edge and you'll find Xur standing at the top.

As for what Xur has on him this week, he's got a fair assortment of new exotics that you can add to your collection. Here's the full list, alongside their respective costs and a brief description:

The Prospector (29 Legendary Shards): A grenade launcher that allows you to fire many shots and then detonate them all at once.

Wormhusk Crown (23 Legendary Shards): Exotic helmet for Hunters that gives you a boost to your health and shield when you dodge.

Felwinter's Helm (23 Legendary Shards): Exotic helmet for Warlocks which creates a small energy burst around foes when they are taken down. It's a great item to have if you're fighting a large number of enemies.

Mk. 44 Stand Asides (23 Legendary Shards): Legs for the Titan class that gives you an additional shield when you use a shoulder bash ability.

Exotic Engram (97 Legendary Shards)

Last but not least, Xur also has an Exotic Cipher Quest that you can look to take on. This week's task asks you to complete 21 different Strikes, or earn wins in Crucible and Gambit matches. It's a quest that will take a bit of grinding, but it will result in an Exotic Cipher for yourself.

If you're looking to play Destiny 2 for yourself, you can currently experience the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As for Xur, the iconic merchant will only be available this week from today, April 9th, until April 13th.

[H/T Polygon]