Marvel Mystic Mayhem Just Made It Easier to Level Up Heroes

Marvel Mystic Mayhem launched onto the scene in June, bringing Marvel fans yet another free game to enjoy. Since the game released, fans have been enjoying collecting their favorite heroes and leveling them up. However, many gamers realized that upon reaching higher levels, the cost to power up your team gets pricey. Now, a new Marvel Mystic Mayhem update is fixing the problem, along with other optimizations and new features.

NetEase started players off with plenty of in-game currency thanks to a launch celebration gift and more. But as you rank up in the game, the cost to power up your go-to heroes gets steep fast. Many players began to struggle with the grind as a result. Getting materials and Mysterium Coin requires you to complete challenges, which in turn need certain heroes of a high enough level to complete. This gets frustrating fast, as you need a lot of items to keep a well-rounded team to suit every situation. Thankfully, NetEase is listening, and they’ve made some adjustments in this latest update.

The cost of leveling up heroes just keeps climbing

Today, Marvel Mystic Mayhem got a major update. The new version is available now on Apple and Android devices. And it should help with the grind. The update increases rewards from certain higher difficulty challenges while also reducing the Mysterium Coin cost for hero level-ups. That means it’ll be a bit easier to actually keep your team at the right level to complete challenges.

Today’s patch also brings in a new Uniform system, which lets you purchase new costumes for your heroes much like you can do in Marvel Rivals. The update also swaps out the hero banner. The new Marvel Mystic Mayhem banner features increased drop rates for Spider-Man, Echo, and Psylocke. This replaces the old banner that featured Iron Man, but the newer Captain America banner is still active. The new banner will run for about two weeks, ending around July 24th.

The new Spider-Man banner in Marvel Mystic Mayhem

For the full list of optimizations, adjustments, and bug fixes, check out the official Marvel Mystic Mayhem patch notes as shared by NetEase below:

New Content

The Uniform system is now available!

Limited-Time Hero Rate Up: Increased drop rates for Spider-Man, Echo, and Psylocke!

Optimizations

Increased rewards from certain challenging farming stages.

Reduced Mysterium Coin cost required for Hero Level-Ups.

Lowered level and quantity requirements for dispatching heroes in the Memento.

Adjustments

Smoother main menu camera transitions.

Added unique Artifact redeemable at level 50 in the Game of Khonshu Shop.

Added detailed skill effect descriptions for Highlights/Artifacts.

Enhanced hero acquisition redirection in the Gallery.

Improved playback effects for hero ultimate animations in the Gallery.

Added skip option when viewing hero ultimate animations in the Gallery.

Added level display for equipped Highlights/Artifacts on hero detail pages.

Added secondary confirmation when obtaining hero Shards/Uniforms if the player doesn’t own the hero.

Optimized the battlefield camera for the third stage “Disowned” in the Branch “Hatred Trap”.

Reduced the amount of Mysterium Coins required for material synthesis.

Bug Fixes