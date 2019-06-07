Destroy All Humans Remake Announced For PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Today, THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games announced a remake of 2005 cult-classic Destroy All Humans, which will launch sometime next year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but we do have a debut trailer. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have any gameplay, but it does demonstrate just how far video game visuals have come since 2005. That said, it still boasts the same zany and cartoony art style you’ll remember.

As you can see from the trailer, this is a proper remake, not a remaster. And according to THQ Nordic, it’s an exact remake. In the 14 years since the original, Crypto has aged quite well. The game looks modern, but also looks recognizable, which is important from a remake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Destroy All Humans is an action-adventure game series that parodies the Cold War-era alien invasion movies and American life in the 1950s and that debuted back in 2005. In it, you play as Cryptosporidium 137 — also known as Crpyto — a member of the fictional Furon race of aliens who has come to Earth to harvest DNA from humans in order to continue the cloning process of his species.

Releasing back in 2005, the original Destroy All Humans wasn’t a smash hit commercially or critically, but it did well, and had its fans. Over the years, it cemented itself as a bonafide cult-classic, and recently there’s been a lot of nostalgic-fueled demand for it to return. And now it is! Pre-orders are live on Amazon for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

“The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137,” reads an official product description. “Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does this look? Any interest in revisiting this game from yesteryear?

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.