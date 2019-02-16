‘Detective Pikachu’: Pokemon Fans Are Seriously Freaked Out By Lickitung

A new Detective Pikachu trailer has emerged and though fans have definitely come around to the idea of the live-action flick doesn’t mean that some of the pocket monsters don’t look totally weird in their new hyper-realistic form.

With the latest trailer showing off a few more familiar faces, Pokemon fans can’t stop thinking about how weird Lickitung looks.

To help us feel a little bit better about our own knee-jerk reaction to the horror … we mean Pokemon, we’ve compiled some of our favorite reactions thus far:

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Honestly, movie Lickitung looks just as horrifying as animated Lickitung pic.twitter.com/EsjAcZrMrr — John (@JohnWBeaton) February 15, 2019

Lickitung is the only reaction meme I will need for the rest of 2019 pic.twitter.com/IgKmlzAfBU — Erik Siegrist (@AntonSirius) February 15, 2019

Kind of Cute If You Squint Real Hard

What did y’all THINK Lickitung would look like? OF COURSE it looks like an abomination. And it’s perfect! https://t.co/5ZThuLW1pz — NoNormalDog (@LakotaGuidinger) February 15, 2019

Lickitung is my nightmare fuel now pic.twitter.com/JyJmHdoMtW — Don, DJ, Donell ? (@FourtyOrphans) February 15, 2019

Half of Twitter: “Lickitung in #DetectivePikachu looks perfect! I thought it would be scary-looking, but they did it super well!”



The other half: “Lickitung is an eldritch abomination and must be burned to death immediately.” — Connor Thompson (@Connor_Gaming00) February 15, 2019

Me to the new designs: aw they dont look so bad, some of them look pretty cool.



sees likitung: NO NO NO NONONONONNONONONONONONONONONNONONONONONONONONONONONONNONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONNONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONOO https://t.co/rSvHUqSE4n — Logan Courage (@LoganCourage) February 15, 2019

Detective Pikachu

Detective Pikachu is slated for a theater release on May 10, 2019. For more about the movie:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Thoughts on the latest reveal?