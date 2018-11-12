‘Detective Pikachu’ Releases New Theatrical Poster

Detective Pikachu is here in a big way, and fans got a new look at the film today. Not long ago, the very first trailer for the first live-action attempt at Pokemon went live, and a poster has gone up as well.

So, if you are ready to get a look at Pikachu in all his cute glory, then you better prepare yourself.

Over on Twitter, the official Detective Pikachu page uploaded the colorful new poster. You can check out the image below:

If you look at the poster carefully, fans of Pokemon will find all of the easter eggs they could want. Of course, Pikachu features heavily in this poster as the adorable creature is seen standing in the middle of a darkened city street. It is casting a familiar-shaped shadow, and if you look up into the sky, you will the silhouette of Charizard flying by.

Another look at the store facades and city lights will key fans into even more references. To the right, fans can see a theater marquee advertising a one-night only performance by Mr. Mime. There is also a store known as J. Puff, nodding to the ever-lovable Jigglypuff, and Eevee has its own salon. Other stores on the strip reference Charizard, and yes – there is a PokeMart around if you need to stock up on some potions in Ryme City.

You can check out the official synopsis for Detective Pikachu below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”