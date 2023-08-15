Corrections Officer Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $200 Worth of Pokemon Cards

The last few years have seen a major increase in attention around the Pokemon Trading Card Game, resulting in some Walmart locations even pulling cards off the shelves. Things had seemingly cooled off a bit since and the cards brought back to Walmart shelves, but a correctional officer recently found himself arrested after allegedly stealing $200 worth of Pokemon TCG cards from a location. According to reporting from the Calhoun County Journal, 35-year-old Josh Dale Hardy had finished a shift at the County Jail at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 12th, then headed over to an Oxford, Alabama Walmart, where he was arrested around 8 p.m.

Hardy was still wearing his uniform when the alleged theft took place. He apparently had turned his work shirt inside out, though his badge was still visible. Reporting from CBS42 states that Hardy was opening up individual Pokemon TCG packs, and putting specific cards in his pockets. Hardy fled the scene after being confronted by Walmart loss prevention, but was arrested at a local restaurant where he allegedly still had the cards in his possession, according to police. Hardy has since been terminated from the County Jail. In a press release, Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade commented on the situation.

"I made a promise to always be transparent with my position and this is why I am making sure the public is made aware of these types of actions. This is not a reflection on the other correctional officers that are dedicated to the Sheriff's Office and working with honor and respect. I am deeply embarrassed and infuriated by the actions of this one person that has brought dishonor to the others that were supposed to be his extended family," said Wade.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game launched more than two decades ago, and has been going strong ever since. During the coronavirus pandemic, many streamers on Twitch and YouTube began to find success opening packs on streams, revitalizing a lot of interest in older cards. Things have calmed a bit since then, but the Pokemon TCG remains quite popular, and new cards continue to generate great interest.

