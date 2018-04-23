‘Detroit: Become Human’ Demo Available Tomorrow

Detroit: Become Human is getting a free demo for PlayStation 4 owners tomorrow, just after the game has officially gone gold.

Quantic Dream shared the news through a PlayStation Blog post from co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere that discussed the game’s creation and confirmed it’s gone gold, a phrase that means it’s ready to be created in physical forms and shipped to stores. The Quantic Dream boss said that in celebration of the game going gold, players will be able to check out the first scene from the game during the demo.

“To celebrate this milestone, and to help you pass the time as you hold on just a little while longer for the game’s release on May 25th, I am extremely happy to announce that the very first scene of the game, Hostage, will be available for download on the PS Store starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 24 at 12:01 AM Eastern Standard Time,” de Fondaumiere wrote.

The co-CEO also noted that with this game’s upcoming release, it’s not going to be Quantic Games’ project for much longer. Instead, he wrote, it’ll be the players’ game:

“Detroit: Become Human is no longer our game. Instead, it will soon become yours. Yours to play, to own, to hopefully cherish. The fate of Connor, Kara and Markus is in your hands, along with the fate of all other characters in the game. Through your decisions and actions, you will have the opportunity to become the writer, the director and the main protagonist of the most branching story we have ever created. A story made of hopes, fears, sadness but also of joy and happiness. A story as much about us, humans, as it is about androids.”

During the demo, players will also be able to try out the feature that integrates Amazon’s Alexa devices with the game. The Alexa Skill is called CyberLife, and it can be used while you’re controlling Conor, a hostage-negotiating android featured in the Hostage demo. By asking Alexa for help after enabling the CyberLife Skill, players can learn more about the hostage scenario and guide their decisions with the following tools.

Tell Me About – Get more details as you examine every piece of the crime scene. Try saying: “Alexa, ask CyberLife to tell me about the fish?”

– Get more details as you examine every piece of the crime scene. What’s Their Story? – Uncover the truth behind any character you find within the demo. Try saying: “Alexa, ask CyberLife to tell me about the Phillips Family?”

– Uncover the truth behind any character you find within the demo. Alter the Course of History – Using the Flowchart at the end of the demo, use the skill to discover alternate endings. Try saying: “Alexa, ask CyberLife why Connor failed to reach Daniel in time?”

– Using the Flowchart at the end of the demo, use the skill to discover alternate endings.

The demo will be available starting on April 24th, and Detroit: Become Human is scheduled to release on May 25th.