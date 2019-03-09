“Capcom Is Back” Says CEO Following ‘Devil May Cry 5’ Success

After years of struggling and up-and-down form, it appears like Capcom is finally starting to hit its stride and resemble the company many gamers remember them as.

In 2018, it released Monster Hunter World, its most successful game to date and a game that put the Monster Hunter series on the map in a big way. Now, in 2019, it has already released arguably the two best games of the year so far: Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5.

The latter is an especially triumphant moment for Capcom, given that Devil May Cry 5 is the first game in the series in over six years, and given that many thought the series’ best days were long behind it.

At the moment of publishing, Devil May Cry 5 is sitting at an 87, 89, or 86 on Metacritic, depending on the platform, and is being raved about across social media and gaming forums by not only its cult-like fan-base, but by gamers who’ve never touched the series before.

It really feels like the good ol’ Capcom is back. At least, that’s how the CEO of Capcom USA Kiichiro Urata and producer on Devil May Cry 5 Matt Walker feel.

It will be interesting to see where Capcom goes from here. So far, it’s been successful at reviving a lot of its old IP. And you’d assume it will continue to hunt through its deep catalogue and revive more series, or maybe it will take a shot at a brand-new IP, who knows.

At this point, all I can say is that for the first time in a long time, there seems to be widespread confidence that whatever Capcom does next, it will do well.

Devil May Cry 5 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the game — including our review of the hack-and-slash title — click here.

