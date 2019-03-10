‘Devil May Cry 5’ Players are Pulling Off Some Impressive 100-Hit Combos

Devil May Cry 5 has only been out for a couple days at this point, and players have been having an absolute blast in Capcom’s latest entry in the popular franchise. The game has even been selling well enough for Capcom USA CEO Kiichiro Urata to proclaim that the company is back. That said, players are pulling off some incredible combos in the new title that is making others want to get in on the action.

Twitter user Chaser_Tech has been sharing some of the craziest combos to pop up from other Devil May Cry 5 players, with some even surpassing 100 hits. Check out some of the ridiculous action below:

Emulating fast airplay in DMC5 still feels good imo. It’s not perfect but I feel like turbo mode will help out a lot. Especially noticeable when you mess around with DT. Also Shotgun is AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/A0Cat9YMLQ — ChaserTech (@Chaser_Tech) March 9, 2019

DMC5 Shared Play Combo (Nero&Dante)

with BlaNK

feat teros#DMC5 pic.twitter.com/WTcuDOEfRh — 番茶(Vanguard) (@VanguardXZ) March 9, 2019

Nero Combo with DT.

Devil Bringer Knuckle is amazing for this character loool pic.twitter.com/ODRFmLbCZc — ChaserTech (@Chaser_Tech) March 9, 2019

It’s wild to even think of pulling off half of the amount of hits, but here we are. Needless to say, fans of the franchise have been impressed not only with what they can achieve in the game, but just the game itself. Even people replying to the above clips showed interest in picking up the game just because of the glorious action seen in the footage.

Devil May Cry 5 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For those who might still be on the fence about picking up the latest entry in the Devil May Cry franchise, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“With no spoilers, the story is also one of the better ones seen in the franchise to date. The pacing is intense so that even those that aren’t necessarily fans of the traditional style of combat won’t be left behind. The familiar nods to previous games is also apparent throughout the title’s progression and the heavy metal soundtrack only adds to the pure glory that Devil May Cry 5 brings to the table.

“Overall, the latest entry is one of the best games yet from the series. It has the music, the cinematic drama, the addictive combat, the personal flair, and characters that you will just genuinely love. It’s safe to say that Devil May Cry 5 definitely delivers on its promise to be loyal to fans while still providing an entirely new experience at the same time.”

