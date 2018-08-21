Devil May Cry 5 Release Date, New Trailer Revealed

Gamescom 2018 is in full swing and developers from all over the world have gathered to show off their goods. One of the exciting reveals from Xbox’s portion centers around Devil May Cry 5 with a little additional spotlight action for Nero.

In addition to seeing Dante once more, the trailer shows off some of the unique moves that fans will see in Devil May Cry 5. The perfect blend of the hack and slash that we know and love with a few new twists thrown in there to keep gameplay fresh. Overall, it looks incredibly impressive and we can’t wait to learn even more from the crew behind this incredibly popular franchise.

Plus, I don’t care if you like the series or not – no one can deny that Dante riding in on that motorcyle at the end of the trailer was anything short of pure badassery.

Nero will be playing a much bigger role in this game as seen in not only in this video, but previous trailers as well. Fans may have noticed that Nero was a bit flashier in this trailer and the one released prior. The creative team mentioned earlier this month that all of the bells and whistles seen with his jewellery, including the blue color choice, all had deeper meaning. A lot of that meaning is a reference to Osaka with odds and ends to represent his love, Nico. Even the tattoos tell a story, and each one has a painstaking purpose to the overall narrative.

Producers Pete Fabiano and Matt Walker took center stage alongside a few of the artists while they discussed what it took to create this new narrative as well as how much those “little details” matter. Capcom did admit that they outsourced for the base models for the best possible quality while also discussing how the artists themselves had total freedom regarding creative direction. Character Designer Daigo Ikeno also spoke a little bit about the “sleek” new design of the world and the characters in it and how that more modernized take was a unique challenge to the entire creative team.

There’s a lot to be excited for with even more characters, new enemies, and hellish danger that awaits. Devil May Cry 5 makes its grand debut on March 8th, 2019.