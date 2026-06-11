Resident Evil Requiem DLC Release Window Detailed by Insider

New info on the release window for Resident Evil Requiem’s upcoming DLC has been shared by a reputable Capcom insider. Not long after the launch of Resident Evil Requiem earlier this year, Capcom confirmed that it was working on new story content for the game. While this confirmation alone was enough to get many fans excited, details on the DLC are essentially nonexistent, as Capcom didn’t divulge what the expansion would entail, nor when it would release.

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According to insider Dusk Golem, who has provided several accurate scoops in the past related to Resident Evil, this upcoming DLC for Resident Evil Requiem won’t arrive until after the newly announced Resident Evil: Veronica releases. This past week, Capcom revealed that its next Resident Evil remake would be for Resident Evil: Code Veronica, which is poised to drop in 2027. Although a specified window in 2027 wasn’t given by Capcom, reports have widely indicated that Resident Evil: Veronica will become available in the early part of the year. As a result, this would mean that the Requiem DLC feasibly wouldn’t release until mid or late 2027.

While it would be a bit surprising to see this Resident Evil Requiem DLC launch so far after the base game, this timeline is one that has played out at Capcom in the past. Specifically, with the last mainline entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, the game arrived in May 2021, but its Shadows of Rose DLC didn’t launch until October 2022. Assuming that a similar span of time played out with Requiem and its story expansion, this would suggest that it’s not going to become available until the back half of 2027.

In all likelihood, Capcom will spend the coming months focusing on the promotion and eventual release of Resident Evil: Veronica. Once this new remake is let loose by the publisher, then we might finally start to hear more about the DLC plans for Resident Evil Requiem. Regardless of how things end up playing out, it’s clear that Resident Evil fans will have a lot to look forward to over the coming year.

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