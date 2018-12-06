Capcom Swaps Out ‘Devil May Cry 5’s’ Vocalist for Dante Theme Following Controversy

Back in September, Capcom found themselves in hot water once their incredible trailer featuring a kick ass theme song led to the revelation of sexual misconduct. Though the trailer was immediately pulled, the publisher has been quiet about the incident until now.

Suicide Silence’s music helped shape the latest Devil May Cry 5 reveal with their “Subhuman” song, and though the video was met with high praise, Capcom has made the decision to switch out the vocalist for Dante’s theme song.

“While the song was written and recorded in-game well before such allegations, we’d still like to ensure, to the best of our abilities, that your experience with the game ultimately goes unmarred,” Capcom’s Yuri Araujo wrote in a blog post. “As such, our development team, producers, recording and mixing teams have worked hard to find and implement a new vocal track by Michael Barr. It is worth noting that the hard work of the Suicide Silence band members, as well as song writers Cody Matthew Johnson & Mark Heylmun, remained intact, as they were not involved with the incidents.”

Last year, a 17-year-old minor came forward to accuse the band’s lead singer, Eddie Hermida, of sexual manipulation. Though the lead singer himself confronted the allegations and apologized in a lengthy Facebook post, he didn’t assume responsibility for what occurred. Capcom was apparently unaware of this past before using the song as their backdrop, but once the story was known, the company quickly took action.

Now that the vocalist has been removed, the team can go back to focusing on the release at hand without unwittingly supporting a person that has been been accused of sexual assault. Hopefully with the addition of Michael Barr, the rest of the game’s shelf life before release goes smoothly.

For more on the game itself, “The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”

Devil May Cry 5 makes its grand debut for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 8th of next year.

