Devil May Cry 5: Vergil Will Also Be Available as Paid DLC

In case you missed it, Capcom recently announced Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, an upgraded version of the original Devil May Cry 5 that is set to launch with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S in November. While the new version will include several additional benefits, the largest selling point seemed to be the fact that it would include Vergil as a playable character, which he was not in the base game. It has been confirmed, however, that Vergil will actually be available as paid downloadable content (DLC) for the base game as well.

While it is briefly mentioned in Capcom's blog on Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition that Vergil will also be available as paid DLC, it was confirmed once again during a Tokyo Game Show stream featuring producer Matt Walker, director Hideaki Itsuno, and game designer Junya Kumabe that he would in fact release as his own DLC for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC owns of Devil May Cry 5.

"As the storied publisher’s first title on next-gen, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition comes packed with an abundance of new features and game modes powered by next-gen consoles, in addition to the heavily requested arrival of Vergil as a playable character," Capcom stated as part of the original announcement. "With Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Capcom is upping the ante on stylish action with the introduction of next-gen features such as ray tracing technology and enhanced 3D audio, fan-favorite modes including Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight Mode, and the inclusion of Deluxe Edition and EX Color Pack content."

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as a digital, day-one title for all three. It will cost $39.99, and physical versions are planned though no release date has been announced as of yet. Due to the exact timing of the next-gen consoles releasing, that means it will be available on the Xbox Series consoles as of November 10th and release for PlayStation 5 on November 12th. Vergil as DLC does not yet have an exact release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Devil May Cry 5 right here.

