First-Person Horror Game Set in 1980’s Taiwan ‘Devotion’ Gets A Release Date

Today, developer Red Candle Games announced that its first-person horror game, Devotion, will release exactly a month from now on February 13.

For those that don’t know: Devotion is a first-person horror game set in 1980’s Taiwan that was announced back in July, and that warns players to “be careful what you pray for.”

“The story centers around a seemingly ordinary family of three that lived in an old apartment complex,” reads an official story synopsis. “Explore the nostalgic house in the 80s where religion plays a significant role in their daily life. When one day the same house that once filled with joy and love had turned into a hell-like nightmare, and by venturing in the haunted and confined space, each puzzle leads you closer to the mysteries nested deep inside.”

Pitched as a first-person 3D psychological horror game, Devotion combines immersive and atmospheric exploration with puzzle-solving. And it all takes place in a realistic recreation of a 1980s Taiwanese lifestyle, accompanied by sound designed inspired by Taiwanese folk culture.

As you may know, Devotion is the sophomore effort of Red Candle Games, who previously released Detention back in 2017, which is one of the best and most unique horror games released this generation.

“While team members each has their own creative perspectives, they all share the same emotions and feelings towards the land they called home,” says Red Candle Games. “By utilizing the medium of gaming, they hope to tell a story that happens around the place we are all familiar with – home.”

Devotion is in development for PC and will release via Steam. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any console ports. However, the developer’s previous game notably came to both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch after its initial launch, so it’s possible that’s in the pipeline for Devotion as well.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does the game look? I’m personally pretty excited for this one. The horror genre is full of copycats, and so when a game like Devotion comes around offering something a little bit different, I’m intrigued.