Diablo 2: Resurrected Fans Demand Refunds Over the Game’s Constant Server Issues

Diablo II: Resurrected had a lot of hype surrounding its launch, but it’s safe to say that the game hasn’t lived up to the expectations of fans. The original game is considered by many to be one of the greatest of all-time, but Resurrected players have encountered constant server issues over the last few weeks, prompting calls for refunds from players. As a result, the hashtag #RefundD2R has become a frequent sight on Twitter. Blizzard Entertainment acknowledged the server issues in a recent blog post, indicating that these issues are not being caused by a single problem, but by many, which is the reason it has taken so long to fix.

Hopefully, the game’s developers will be able to resolve Diablo II: Resurrected‘s issues, but it’s clear that fans are getting increasingly frustrated, and taking to social media to air those grievances. Some feel that beta tests should have been able to uncover these issues, but clearly that wasn’t the case. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently and see if things can get resolved soon.

There’s a lot of frustration right now.

https://twitter.com/AndrewTGonzalez/status/1449737784407871493

Some users are even trying to get refunds from Microsoft…

https://twitter.com/Steve22745571/status/1449672305534242818

…and Nintendo!

https://twitter.com/SnorlaxWokeUp/status/1449434713051987968

That’s a lot of downtime!

https://twitter.com/RyanMjAnderson/status/1449585703692783616

Weekend downtime is the worst downtime.

https://twitter.com/jvitormendes7/status/1449439681008050180

Fans are losing faith in the company.

https://twitter.com/AlvaroJuliao/status/1449384090705215491

Some would rather get their money back than a fix, at this point.

https://twitter.com/Jaimes_Bond/status/1448653630702174210

It has been a long month!