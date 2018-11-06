‘Diablo 4’: Blizzard Shuts Down Announcement Cancellation Rumors

Now that BlizzCon is over and the news of Diablo: Immortal has settled in, rumors quickly began to swirl about what other announcements were supposed to debut but were cut from the show at the last minute. With “multiple Diablo” projects in the works, including the fourth installment to the franchise, one such rumor stated that Diablo 4 was initially meant to debut in Immortal’s place but was cut at the last second. Now Blizzard is setting the record straight once and for all.

“We generally don’t comment on rumors or speculation, but we can say that we didn’t pull any announcements from BlizzCon this year or have plans for other announcements,” a rep said in an email to Kotaku. “We do continue to have different teams working on multiple unannounced Diablo projects, and we look forward to announcing when the time is right.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the reaction to the Diablo: Immortal reveal being so negative despite its intriguing lore angle, it’s understandable that many who seem to be violently opposed to the idea would want some form of explanation behind the reveal sequence. We recently sat down with the team behind the upcoming mobile game and despite the backlash, they were very excited to share their vision of a portable Diablo experience with the world. And who knows? A console / PC port could open up in the future.

When gamers – especially hardcore gamers – hear “mobile,” instantly excitement wanes which prompted us to ask the team during an interview if there were any plans to extend the Immortal experience beyond Apple and Android products.

With Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch seeing such incredible feedback, it’s clear that players do want a Diablo experience on the go. When I asked the team if there were any plans for console ports – including the Switch – in the future, the team didn’t shut down the possibility, though it isn’t in the cards at this time.

One Diablo Immortal dev told me that because mobile devices are in their fidelity now, with the most recent iPad announcement boasting graphics on par with the Xbox One S, that this platform is one they want to focus on with future releases. Though they couldn’t explicitly reveal a detailed future roadmap, they did mention that it could very well happen in the future.

“It’s likely, very possible that future titles across the spectrum will have cross-play,” said Diablo’s Allen Adham. “We’re really thinking about approaching it in many different ways.” They then added that it was important that this was an all new Diablo experience since Diablo III is already sort of in that portable market space. Though this is a Diablo game, it’s not Diablo 4 and they wanted to make that clear when delivering this adventure on the mobile platform.

What do you think about the latest Diablo reveal and the numerous projects in the works? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!