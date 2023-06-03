Diablo 4 Gets Second Hotfix During Early Access

Diablo 4 has been out for two full days now following its early access launch, and in that time, it's gotten two hotfixes to make a few balance changes here and there. The first of those was released in the wee hours of Friday morning with only a couple of adjustments to speak of for two classes as well as some changes that made the faraway difficulty levels even more difficult. Now, this second hotfix has come to make a pesky elixir recipe appear a bit less often when it's not needed alongside a couple of bug fixes.

The notes for Diablo 4's latest hotfix shared by Blizzard this week can be found below. They're just as brief as the ones from the first hotfix with those notes also seen below in case you missed them the first time around.

Diablo 4 Hotfix 2

Gameplay Changes

Reduced the drop rate of the Elixir of Death Evasion recipe after it's already learned.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with items inheriting Junk status from gems socketed into them.

Fixed an issue where Sorcerer's could teleport underground in Serpent's Passage.

Miscellaneous stability and crash fixes.



Diablo 4 Hotfix 1

Sorcerer

Class Specialization

Flame Shield Enchantment: When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it's placed on full cooldown.

Rogue

Inner Sight: After Inner Sight's unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4 second delay before another enemy becomes marked.

Items

Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction

This affix will no longer appear on items.

Miscellaneous

Monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers.

That's two hotfixes now, but we still haven't gotten a huge set of patch notes like many players have been looking for ever since early access started. As we mentioned previously, however, we probably won't get a patch like that until the game is fully out for everyone else and Blizzard has had time to assess the live version of the game to see what needs fixing and what's fine where it is. Class shakeups between now and the betas for classes like the Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer, and Barbarian, for example, have left players renewing their searches for optimal builds and playstyles, so it's still early to tell what's dominant and what's still undiscovered.