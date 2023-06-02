Diablo 4 Gets Balance Hotfix, Patch Notes Revealed

Diablo 4's first post-launch hotfix with balance changes is live now and is accompanied by a brief set of patch notes to show what's new. The update from Blizzard does indeed have a couple of adjustments for some classes to look over, but if you're one of the many who were searching for day-one patch notes ahead of the game's release, you may be a bit disappointed to find that this isn't quite at the same scale of a typical launch update. We may get that later on, but for now, the hotfix released on June 2nd only has a few changes to speak of.

Those changes are for the Sorcerer and Rogue specifically with only one item change included in the patch notes. A "Miscellaneous" change which actually sounds quite impactful says that monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers, though the patch notes don't specify how much, exactly, those values have been bumped up.

You can see the full patch notes for the June 2nd hotfix below courtesy of the Diablo 4 forums. Given that the game just released in early access and isn't even technically fully out yet, we'll probably get a much larger update next week once the base version is unlocked for everyone.

Diablo 4 June 2nd Patch Notes

Sorcerer

Class Specialization

Flame Shield Enchantment: When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it's placed on full cooldown.

Rogue

Inner Sight: After Inner Sight's unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4 second delay before another enemy becomes marked.

Items

Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction

This affix will no longer appear on items.

Miscellaneous

Monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers.

It's a pretty tame one as far as updates for new games go, but again, that's to be expected. There were some notable shakeups between the first two betas and now with the Sorcerer and Necromancer classes in particular taking a beating while the Barbarian and Druid have become stronger than their pitiful beta versions were. Players are still figuring out the best builds for different classes, too (pretty much any "best build" guide you look for has a different answer right now), so between those discoveries and pending patches, it's still quite early for us to see a settled meta.

Of course, some players aren't even able to play right now given that PlayStation users have been hit with errors over and over again. Blizzard said it's looking into this kind of thing, but for now, there doesn't seem to be a guaranteed fix for the situation just yet.