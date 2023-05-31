Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4 Now Among 2023's Top 10 Games

We're technically not even halfway through 2023, but it's already shaping up to be one of the better years for video games in recent memory. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Prime Remastered, and Resident Evil 4 Remake dominated the early critical reviews, but a few new challengers have popped up this week. Both Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4 have entered the picture, boasting scores in the low 90s on Metacritic. That doesn't quite top Tears of the Kingdom, but it does solidify their place among the top 10 games to release so far this year.

It must be said that some reviews aren't out just yet, particularly for Diablo 4. Blizzard is using a two-tiered embargo that keeps some story details under wraps until the game launches in early access on June 2. That said, those scores likely won't bring the score down much if any. Either way, this is excellent news for Capcom and Blizzard. Outside of remakes, these are the second and third-highest-rated games of the year thus far, which will likely lead to massive sales when the two games are officially available.

Street Fighter 6 is a Metacritic Must-Play: https://t.co/m8RglvweBb

"This will be the best fighting game of 2023, and perhaps even of the generation." – Dave Aubrey, GLHF pic.twitter.com/i5riXPulTv — metacritic (@metacritic) May 30, 2023

What'll be worth watching is if they're able to hold down those spots as we move through the year. The rest of the calendar is starting to shape up quite a bit over the last few weeks and we'll only get more games announced for this fall as more summer showcases start to hit early next month. Obviously, it's impossible to predict scores for video games, but games like Pikmin 4, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, and Spider-Man 2 certainly seem like the most-likely games to unseat them. Of course, there are several other games with a chance, including Alan Wake 2 and Assassin's Creed Mirage, not to mention all of the unannounced games that are to be revealed.

That said, it's impossible to deny that both Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4 are already massive hits critically. Hopefully, when they launch those scores are backed up by solid sales numbers. Street Fighter 6 is out on June 2 and Diablo 4 will follow on June 6, though you can get in four days early if you pre-order either the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of Blizzard's latest.