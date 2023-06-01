Diablo 4 Currently Unplayable For Some Players

Diablo 4 is currently unplayable for some players. Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and now, it's finally here for some fans. The game has been released in Early Access which costs a minimum of $89.99 with the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game and can set players back $100 if they purchase the Ultimate Edition. Given Blizzard has sustained a lot of hype in the last couple years leading up to this release through marketing, betas, and amazing reviews, it's not shocking to see people wanted to get in on the action as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, Diablo 4 is an online game. Not just an online game, but also a Blizzard game, so as you may expect it has launched with some issues. Some players are simply facing long queues, but others are unable to play the game at all. There's an issue on PlayStation that results in players getting a strange error whenever they launch the game. Diablo 4 tells players that they have an invalid license and can't play the game. This is especially strange because if you don't have a license to play a game, it typically doesn't start at all. With that said, Blizzard is aware of the issue and is actively working on a solution to this problem. It remains to be seen how long it will take before Diablo 4 fixes this issue for PlayStation users, but things seem to be going mostly okay outside of that.

We are looking into the Invalid License issue that some PlayStation users are reporting. We will update this forum thread once we have more information.https://t.co/U1KKQtQ4OW — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) June 1, 2023

Diablo 4 is likely going to be one of the biggest games of the summer, after it overcomes these growing pains. Blizzard has had these problems before with games as recent as Overwatch 2 and as old as Diablo 3 in 2012, a game that was infamous for its error codes at launch. Hopefully, though, Diablo 4 will not be plagued as much as its predecessor.

Diablo 4 will have its full, worldwide release on June 6th, 2023. Are you having any issues with the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.