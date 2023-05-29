Diablo 4 Officially Kicks Off KFC Cosmetic Collaboration

A few weeks ago, rumors started to circle that Activision Blizzard was planning to partner with KFC to release some new Diablo 4 cosmetics ahead of the game's June 6 release. We now know that those rumors are true and players can start grabbing the cosmetics today if they purchase specific sandwiches on KFC's official site. Players will then find a code for the item in their KFC account starting on May 30, which they can then connect to their Battle.net account to get the item in-game once Diablo 4 is finally available.

The collaboration was first spotted by the folks over at Wowhead, who shared that there will be a total of five cosmetics that players can unlock during the promotion. These are all cosmetic variants for different weapons that correspond to the five character classes available in Diablo 4. If you look at the KFC site, it looks like the cheapest menu item is priced at around $5, meaning you can get all five cosmetics for about $25. We should note that regional prices might vary, but that's a rough idea of how much you'll need to spend if you want them all.

What's a bit puzzling about this is that there doesn't appear to be a way to join in on the promotion if you order in person. That's not going to be a huge problem for most Diablo 4 players but does take out the possibility of someone stumbling into the promotion at their local KFC. Either way, this is a relatively minor promotion unless you just really want an item called the "Foul Reaper" to take the place of your weapon. Weird that they didn't go with "Fowl Reaper" though.

Diablo 4 is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on June 6. It is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and Blizzard is treating it as such. We've gotten several great trailers from the developers over the years, but the live-action one it dropped a few days ago really takes the cake. Blizzard is also hosting a Hardcore Race to 100 that will permanently etch the winners' names into history via a Lillith statue.