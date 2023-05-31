Is Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass?

Diablo 4 is set to launch on June 6 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, though you'll be able to get in a few days early if you pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. That said, many games these days also launch Day One on Xbox Game Pass, especially when the developer or publisher has a close relationship with Microsoft. Seeing as how Activision Blizzard is currently in talks to be acquired by Microsoft, many might be wondering if Diablo 4 is coming to Game Pass. Unfortunately, we can confirm that Diablo 4 won't be available on Game Pass at launch and may never come to the service.

Not having Diablo 4 at launch makes quite a bit of sense. After all, Activision Blizzard is not yet a Microsoft developer. Until that happens, there's no real incentive for either party to put games on Game Pass at launch. Not only might it hurt Blizzard's sales, but it could also be a bad look when various governments are assessing whether to let the Activision-Microsoft merger go through. Keeping the two separate for now is best for everyone involved, especially with increased scrutiny on the merger over the last few months.

Of course, that will lead to many players wondering if Diablo 4 will come to the service if the merger does go through. That's much tougher to guess because we just don't know. While Blizzard and Activision might not have any current public plans to bring Diablo 4 to Game Pass, it's almost certainly been discussed broadly in negotiations. After all, while not the reason to make the acquisition, potentially giving its subscribers access to games like Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight had to be a consideration for Microsoft during every phase of these negotiations.

Until that merger goes through, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will need to purchase Diablo 4 just like everyone else. Fortunately, early reviews point to it being one of the best games of 2023, so that should be an easy purchase for most. Diablo 4 launches on June 4 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.