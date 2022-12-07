Diablo 4 Release Date Leaks Online

The release date for Diablo 4 seems to have leaked prior to an official announcement from Blizzard Entertainment. Earlier this year, Blizzard itself finally confirmed that the long-awaited fourth installment in the Diablo series would be arriving at some point in the first half of 2023. And with this window quickly approaching, many fans have naturally assumed that the title's launch date would be divulged relatively soon. While Blizzard itself hasn't tipped its hand to any impending announcements, though, it looks like a new leak may have spilled the beans a bit early.

Based on a new listing that recently appeared on Xbox's digital storefront, Diablo 4 has been said to arrive next year on June 5, 2023 (or June 6th depending on your time zone). The listing also claims that the game on Xbox platforms will be 80GB and total and will be available in three different versions: the Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition. Blizzard itself hasn't yet verified that any of these details are true, but given that this leak came about through an official marketplace, it seems quite likely to be accurate.

Diablo® IV ➡️ Release Date: June 5, 2023 23:00:00 (Size: 80GB) | XBOX pic.twitter.com/jop761VxDw — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) December 7, 2022

In all likelihood, it seems as though an official announcement regarding Diablo 4's release date could come about later this week. Within the coming day, The Game Awards 2022 is set to transpire. Each year, this event proves to be one where major announcements are made regarding upcoming video games. Although Blizzard hasn't confirmed that it will have a presence at The Game Awards just yet, everything is lining up to lead to a launch date reveal for Diablo 4 at this time.

For now, the one thing we know with certainty is that Diablo 4 will be releasing on most platforms when it drops next year. This includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

