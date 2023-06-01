Diablo 4: Cross-Progression and Co-Op Explained

The release of Diablo 4 is nearly upon us. The highly-anticipated game from Blizzard Entertainment finally drops for those with early access on the night of June 1st, returning players to the massively expanded world of Sanctuary. It's one of the studio's best-reviewed games in recent history for good reason—it has practically every feature someone could ask for.

For the first time in the franchise, Diablo 4 not only allows you to play with those using other systems; not only that, but your progress carries over no matter which system you should choose to play it on. That's all on top of an enhanced co-op system, letting you team up with your friends to help take on anything from world bosses to campaign acts and side dungeons.

How does co-op in Diablo 4 work?

First off, you'll be unable to jump into co-op gaming immediately. When it comes to Diablo 4, you will need to complete the game's prologue before teaming up with your squad. Once you reach the city of Kyovashad, however, you'll be able to invite your friends to party up and slay the demons of Sanctuary together.

That said, there are a few things to note when it comes to co-op play. On the bright side, each of the monsters and opponents in Sanctuary scales to the level of each individual player meaning if you're playing with higher-level friends, you won't have to worry about getting your butt kicked by an overpowered boss. On the other side of the equation, the game's quests are based on those of the party leader, which means they'll end up getting most of the rewards.

How does cross-progression and cross-play work in Diablo 4?

When it comes to cross-play, you need not do anything. So long as you're connected to your Battle.net account, which is required to play the game, you'll be playing with gamers on any platform they play on.

The same comes to cross-progression as well. Progress is saved to the Battle.net servers, allowing you to play on your PC before heading out to the living room for some couch co-op with your bud. Again, sign in with your Battle.net account and all will be well.

Diablo 4 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms with early access beginning the evening of Thursday, June 1st for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate packages of the game. Those who haven't pre-ordered, or pre-ordered the basic package will be able to begin playing the game on June 6th.