Diablo 4 Release Date Teased By Blizzard

Today, during BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard announced Diablo 4, the newest installment in the iconic action-RPG looting series for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, Blizzard hasn’t revealed a release date or a release window for the game. However, it did tease when the game is coming out, and it won’t be for a long time. More specifically, Blizzard has confirmed the game isn’t releasing anytime soon, which suggests 2020 is off the table. And if this is the case, then the game is almost certainly coming to PS5 and Xbox Scarlett as well, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

According to Blizzard, Diablo 4 is a game of incredible scope, and games like this take a long time to make. “A game of this scope takes time,” said game director Luis Barriga during BlizzCon (via PCGamesN). “We’re not coming out soon – not even Blizzard soon.”

The fact that Barriga even mentions the game is not coming out “Blizzard soon” makes me wonder if we’ll even see it in 2021. However, I don’t think Blizzard wouldn’t announce the game and reveal a gameplay trailer if it was a 2022 or beyond title. Whatever the case, Barriga describes the game’s current build as a “first early step into the journey.” In other words it’s in early development. Again this suggests not only is it not releasing anytime soon, but we may not see it again for awhile, or at least until BlizzCon next year.

“In Diablo IV players will attempt to bring hope back to the world by vanquishing evil in all its vile incarnations—from cannibalistic demon-worshipping cultists to the all-new drowned undead that emerge from the coastlines to drag their victims to a watery grave,” reads an official blurb about the game. “For the first time in the series, Sanctuary will be a contiguous, seamless landmass comprising diverse regions ranging from the burning desert of Kejhistan, to the verdant werewolf-infested forests of Scosglen, to the harsh and rugged wilderness of the Dry Steppes.”

Diablo IV is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming game, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.