Diablo 4 Xbox Series X Leaked Before Reveal

It looks like Microsoft will soon be crossing over with Blizzard and Diablo 4 in the form of a special edition Xbox Series X console. Within recent weeks, fans who are eagerly anticipating Diablo 4 have finally been able to go hands-on with the game thanks to its Open Beta. And while this trial phase for the action RPG has now come to a close, it looks like Blizzard and Microsoft could soon have more major information to share in relation to Diablo 4 quite soon.

Coming by way of reputable insider billbil-kun, a new Diablo 4 Edition Xbox Series X is set to be released by Microsoft on the same day of the game's launch, which is June 6, 2023. Details on what this version of the Xbox Series X might look like haven't been shared, but Diablo 4 itself seems guaranteed to come with it. Because of this, the console will cost a bit more than normal and is said to be retailing for $559.99.

Since releasing the Xbox Series X back in late 2020, Microsoft has released a handful of different bundles and versions of the hardware. Some of the most notable bundles have included Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, with the latter receiving its own unique console. Although Microsoft hasn't received many collaborative bundles with third-party publishers, it seems like this won't be lasting much longer.

EXCLUSIVE

🚨UPCOMING RELEASE🚨



A new " Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition " is on the way !

No idea about its design but it hasn't the word "Bundle" in its reference



⌛️Announcement date: TBD

⌛️Release date: June 6th, 2023

💲Price in US: 559.99$#Xbox #DiabloIV #Diablo4 pic.twitter.com/O4RNg933wC — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) March 28, 2023

For now, it's still not known when Microsoft and Blizzard would opt to reveal this Diablo 4 Xbox Series X, assuming that it is real. As such, we'll be sure to keep you updated on this story when (and if) we learn more in an official capacity.

Outside of releasing on Xbox Series X/S, Diablo 4 is poised to launch on a number of other platforms on June 6th. The full slate of platforms includes Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

If you haven't snagged an Xbox Series X for yourself yet, would you potentially look to get this Diablo 4 version of the console?