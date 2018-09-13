‘Diablo III’ Invades ‘Overwatch’ With New Exclusive Sombra Skin

BlizzCon 2018 is almost here and to make the celebration even more accessible, Blizzard offers a Virtual Ticket for anyone not able to make it all the way out to California. Not only do Virtual Ticket owners get inside access to the new announcements, but also a sweet goodie bag that happens to contain something Demon Hunters will love!

Among the pins and figures, there’s a digital code for Overwatch’s Sombra. The newest skin for Virtual Ticket holders turns our beloved hacker into the Diablo III class “Demon Hunter” and is available immediately after purchase!

Step out of the shadows with DEMON HUNTER SOMBRA! Unlock this exclusive legendary skin by purchasing a BlizzCon Virtual Ticket.//t.co/oYQr6bXQVY pic.twitter.com/c5Ggvyjf36 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 12, 2018

Even without attending BlizzCon or purchasing a Virtual Ticket, there’s still a chance to acquire this amazing new skin, but you’re going to have to wait.

In the terms and conditions, Blizzard added, “The in-game items for Overwatch, StarCraft II, and StarCraft: Remastered will also be available separately in 2019 – further details will be announced at a later date.”

No word yet on when exactly that will be dropping for everyone else, but hopefully it makes those upset that it’s behind a pay wall feel a little better about their chances of getting one.

Still, it’s an amazing addition for both Overwatch and Diablo fans and makes this year even more exciting with all of the potential Diablo news on the horizon! The publisher is currently working on several projects within this franchise — one rumored to be a new television show. We haven’t heard any more concrete details about the show at this time other than the initial report, but the potential reveals does have many fans excited!

With BlizzCon just right around the corner, it’s very possible that if there is a reveal to be made, it will be made there. It’s the biggest event of the year for the company and where they like to make their biggest splash. Since World of Warcraft had its big moment in the spotlight last year, it’s Diablo’s turn — which makes this rumor even more likely.

Another detail that remains shrouded in mystery is what exactly the rumored series will be based on. Whether it will be based on any of the three games or a loose interpretation of the world created by Blizzard is entirely up in the air. With Diablo III coming to the Switch, it would be a nifty tie-in to have the Netflix series set in the same time. Plus, Demon Hunters on TV. Yes, please!

As for BlizzCon, the celebration kicks off on Nov. 2nd. Learn more on how to get a ticket here.