Diablo Immortal Announced By Blizzard

While fans didn’t quite get the Diablo IV announcement that they were looking for at BlizzCon today, they did get the introduction of a new Diablo experience with the just-announced Diablo Immortal for mobile devices.

The game’s opening cinematic got its debut at the show today, along with a first glimpse of the action-packed gameplay, which is definitely Diablo-esque, even though it’s on a mobile platform. And it’ll have the massive multiplayer support of previous games, so that’s definitely working in its favor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cinematic trailer, which can be seen above, shows the explosion of the Worldstone, showing that Immortal’s events take place between Diablo II and Diablo III. That’ll serve fans rather nicely, as it’s sure to fill in the plotholes for Diablo III that some fans wanted answered.

Following the Worldstone breaking apart, we see how it corrupts the world, bringing about some devastating demons that have to be destroyed. That brings forth two of the heroes to stop them, including a mighty warrior with an axe and a sorceress that conjures magical attacks.

The two of them work together to bring down one wave of demons, but as the narrator notes, “If humanity is to survive, they must stand together and face the darkness…though that may not be enough.” A larger demon then appears, ready to crush these heroes under its knuckles. We then get the title screen, and the presentation switches over to gameplay, which you can see below.

The gameplay is set up very similarly to Diablo games in an isometric style, with six different classes to choose from — including the returning Necromancer! There’s also a variety of sequences shown, including battling enemies while descending from a rope; riding around on a horse as you drag foes behind you; unleashing different attacks depending on your class and more. And though we didn’t see it in action, the promise of massive multiplayer should help mobile fans connect together for matches.

The game looks pretty sharp as well, though Blizzard didn’t specify just how powerful a phone or tablet device you’d need in order to get the game to run. We’ll probably find out that information down the road.

There’s no release date on Diablo Immortal yet, but it is playable on the BlizzCon show floor; and there will be more information about the game during a panel later today. If you’re attending or have the Virtual Ticket, make sure you don’t miss it!

Diablo Immortal will be released for mobile devices. If you prefer something on the console front, Diablo III: Eternal Collection is available now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4.