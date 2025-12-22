Digimon Fans Just Got Some Good News for Early 2026

Digimon fans, and, in particular, fans of Digimon video games, just got some good news for 2026 that will manifest next month, during the first month of the new year. As you may know, this year Bandai Namco released one of the year’s best RPGs: Digimon Story: Time Stranger, which proved to be an instant best-seller.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this month, the RPG’s first bit of DLC was released, and fans of Digimon won’t have to wait much longer for the second DLC release. Alongside a short teaser trailer, Bandai Namco has confirmed the game’s second DLC will release sometime during January 2026. The teaser trailer features a few seconds of footage of the DLC’s content. As for the DLC, it is titled “Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2: Nabiku Gaku-Ran.” The ‘Nabiku Gaku-Ran’ is obviously its Japanese title, with its English title yet to be announced.

Play video

About the DLC

Right now, we have next to no details on the DLC, but we do know it is included with a Deluxe and Ultimate Edition of the game, as well as the Season Pass. Meanwhile, as you would expect, it will also be available for individual purchase.

It remains to be seen how extensive the game’s post-launch support will be. Only three DLC releases have been confirmed so far, and given the back-to-back release schedule so far, the expectation is that this third DLC will release pretty early in 2026. What will come after this, if anything, remains to be seen.

About the Game

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is an RPG developed and released by Media Vision and Bandai Namco back in October. It is the seventh release in the Digimon Story sub-series, and the first since 2017’s Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Upon release, it garnered an 80 on Metacritic.

Play video

“An agent of a secret organization encounters an unknown creature shortly before a city-leveling explosion,” reads an official story synopsis of the monster-taming RPG. “They then reawaken eight years in the past… Take on a mission to uncover the mystery of the world’s collapse, where chance encounters with unique characters will shape your journey across time and parallel worlds – and change fate itself.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Have you checked out Digimon Story: Time Stranger yet?