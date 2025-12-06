First DLC for One of Digimon’s Biggest Games Drops in 2 Days

December is typically a slow month for brand-new game releases. Attention shifts to end-of-year accolades and thinking ahead to the most exciting new games coming in the following year. But in 2025, this month is bringing updates and expansions for some of the year’s biggest games. And that includes the first post-launch story DLC for the breakout RPG hit, Digimon Story: Time Stranger. Bandai Namco is launching Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension on December 8th at 6 PM EDT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is the first new entry in the Digimon Story franchise in nearly 10 years. So, Digimon fans were ready and excited when the game was released earlier this year. In fact, it quickly topped the Steam sales charts and became one of the best-selling games in the entire Digimon franchise. Now, fans who’ve completed the main story will have a reason to jump back in when the first DLC arrives in just a few days. Here’s what to expect from the Alternate Dimension DLC for Digimon Story: Time Stranger.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Alternate Dimension DLC Details Confirmed in New Trailer

Screenshot by Comicbook

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the first story DLC for Time Stranger, which wasn’t expected to arrive until the new year. But on December 5th, Bandai finally confirmed the exact release date for Alternate Dimension with a brand-new trailer. And it’s coming much sooner than anyone predicted.

The 1-minute video introduces players to the Akshic Backdoor, a strange new portal that’s been opened by a mysterious Digimon. Agents must defeat the Digimon responsible for creating this portal, and of course, the Digimon involved are new additions to Time Stranger. The trailer gives us a first look at Parallelmon in Time Stranger, a Digimon that fans have been wanting to see make a comeback for many years. There are also a few familiar faces for those who’ve played Cyber Slueth, as well. You can get a preview of the DLC in the trailer below:

In total, the DLC will add 5 new Digimon, with the trailer showing off Blitz Greymon, CresGrurumon, and 3 different forms of Omegamon. And of course, we’ve got our first look at Parallelmon in-game, as well.

The Alternate Dimension DLC is included in the first Season Pass for Digimon Story: Time Stranger. The Season Pass costs $29.99 to buy on its own, and is included in the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game. As of now, it’s unclear whether the DLC will be offered as individual purchases or if players will need to buy the full season pass to unlock the new content. Alternate Dimension is not currently listed as a separate purchase on digital storefronts, but that could change when the first story DLC actually arrives on December 8th.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The Standard Edition costs $69.99, and a free demo of the game is still available on Steam. This is the first of 3 planned DLC for the Digimon Story: Time Stranger Season Pass. Pack 1 was initially planned for January-March 2026, but is now arriving early.

Have you finished Digimon Story: Time Stranger yet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!