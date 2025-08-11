More Classic Digimon Movies are Finally Coming to Blu-ray After 20 Years

A new batch of classic Digimon movies are finally coming to Blu-ray 20 years after their made their TV debuts in the United States. Digimon has been getting ready for its next era of the anime with a brand new series, Digimon Beatbreak, making its premiere later this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. But with the franchise also recently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its original anime release, it’s the best time to commemorate just how far the franchise has come. Now fans will be able to do so in a cool new way thanks to a new Blu-ray from Discotek Media.

Discotek Media is one of the best companies for anime fans thus far as they have been championing bringing back retro anime releases through high quality Blu-ray and DVD releases. Going the extra mile for any of the new projects they take on, Digimon fans have already seen what they could do with new releases for the classic TV series and movies. A second collection of movies has been announced to be in the works, and includes three new movies fans haven’t seen since they aired in the United States back in 2005. Check out a new clip from Digimon the Movies Collection 2 below.

What Is Digimon The Movies Collection 2?

And now, something fans have been waiting a VERY long time to get a US release…



Digimon the Movies Collection 2! pic.twitter.com/ExElm2tfNQ — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) August 9, 2025

With Digimon the Movies Collection‘s first volume including new remastered versions of Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure: Our War Game!, Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!, and the English dub release for Digimon: The Movie, Digimon the Movies Collection 2 collects the next three films in the franchise. These films will feature both Japanese and English language audio, and will be fully realized in high definition for this new Blu-ray release with TV spots and promos also included. As for what’s being offered, it’s time to jump into a new era of the franchise.

Digimon the Movies Collection 2 will feature Digimon Adventure 02: Revenge of Diaboromon, Digimon Tamers: Battle of Adventurers, and Digimon Tamers: Runaway Locomon. This is going to be great news for fans of Digimon Tamers especially as it marks one of the first Blu-ray releases for that phase of the franchise overall. But it’s biggest point of celebration is the fact that these movies really haven’t been seen in their full glory since airing with Jetix back in 2005 in the United States. It’s going to be a real blast from the past for many.

Why These Digimon Movies Are Special

Each of these films had been dubbed under special circumstances. Because while the three films had been released through the first few years of the early 2000s along each of the TV series airing its new episodes in Japan, they didn’t make their debut in the United States until much later. As part of a special event for Disney’s then active Jetix block (which aired on the ABC Family channel in the United States), Disney brought back much of the original dub casts for one more round.

These films had been dubbed and released through 2005, and helped to finish out much of Digimon’s original broadcast run. So while Digimon was able to make its movie debut in theaters, it wasn’t the case for its follow ups like other massive franchises like Pokemon (that was able to release at least six films in theaters before it moved to direct to DVD releases in the years that followed).