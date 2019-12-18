Digimon Modded into Pokemon Sword and Shield

In 1999, schoolyards across North America were divided. Like the great Genesis versus Super Nintendo debates of just a few years prior, kids fiercely argued the merits of Pokemon versus Digimon. While the former went on to become one of the biggest media franchises on the planet, the latter has retained a smaller, yet devoted fanbase. One of those devoted fans by the username Hallow decided to mod some of the digital monsters into Pokemon Sword and Shield. In the mod, which is available on Game Banana, Hallow added four Digimon: Agumon, Greymon, MetalGreymon and WarGreymon. These characters replace Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard and Gigantamax Charizard. The mod is only available to those who have a modded Nintendo Switch.

Modders have been making changes to Pokemon Sword and Shield since the games came out last month. While some modders are trying to bring back Pokemon that were cut from the games, Hallow’s alteration seems to be more for fun. The Digimon certainly seem to fit with the game’s presentation, but the moves they use are still those players would expect from the Charmander family; it’s simply a re-skin. Hallow has added a number of modded skins for Pokemon Sword and Shield on Game Banana thus far. In addition to replacing Pokemon with Digimon, Hallow’s mods allow players to wear Ghetsis’ eye piece or use the Dark Balls that appeared exclusively in the Pokemon anime.

Digimon fans that want a more legitimate option on Nintendo Switch can always check out Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition. The compilation was released in October, and it contains both Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory.

Released on November 15th, Pokemon Sword and Shield debuted to the strongest dollar sales for any first month of a Pokemon game ever, beating out the previous record holder, Pokemon Sun and Moon. Before launch, the”National Dex” controversy led to an uproar online, resulting in a fairly noticeable split in the fan community. Since the games debuted, however, reviews have been positive, with some calling it one of the best games in the franchise thus far. Sales certainly reflect that, and new Pokemon introduced in the game, such as Scorbunny and Wooloo, quickly became fan favorites.

