Disguised Toast Reveals Why He's Leaving Twitter

YouTube streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang has announced that he's taking time off from Twitter over concerns for his mental health. During a recent stream, Disguised Toast revealed that while he likes elements of the social media platform, he also needs to find a way to use it "in a way that's healthy." The problem, of course, is that Twitter is a very good way to network and to gain new fans. It also helps users keep up to date with new information the second that it happens, which can be invaluable to those that make their career in gaming.

"It sucks because Twitter is the platform for gamers, like every gamer/streamer is on Twitter, and I really, really want to stop," said Disguised Toast. "But I am so desperate for any attention and recognition, that I can’t. I'm addicted to that dopamine when people are talking to me."

Disguised Toast's feelings about Twitter probably reflect the way a lot of other people feel about the platform! While Twitter is an incredible resource, it can also lead to a lot of stress, and even those that try to stick mostly to gaming can find frustrating elements. Twitter is constantly inundated with gamers putting down the console preferences of others, or racing to label online games as "dead." Gaming is a wonderful hobby, but too often the toxic elements can lead to increased stress. It can be very taxing for those that just want to use it to connect with others and share the things that they're most passionate about.

At this time, Disguised Toast's Twitter account can still be found on the platform, though his Tweets seem to have been removed, and his profile picture and background photo are now blacked out. The streamer likely kept the account running in case he decides to come back to the social media platform, but hopefully if he does return, it won't be until he can find a healthier way of spending time on Twitter. When streamers like Disguised Toast and Imane "Pokimane" Anys discuss the importance of their own mental health, it can help others understand the need to put it first in their own lives.

Are you happy to see Disguised Toast taking this break from the platform? Has Twitter become a stressful place for you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

